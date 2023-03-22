UrduPoint.com

US, India Preparing Information-Sharing Agreement Between Air Forces - Secretary

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States and India are working on an information-sharing agreement between the countries' air forces and are close to signing an agreement on the exchange of jet engine technology, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said.

"India is a major and valuable defence partner. We share values and expanding our relationship ... India and the US are working on an air information sharing agreement and it could be finalised very soon," Kendall told a media briefing, the Indian newspaper business Standard reported on Wednesday.

The agreement is expected to facilitate the exchange of information between the Indian and US militaries beyond cooperation in specific areas.

"We have very strong shared values as democracies, shared security concerns across a spectrum of security interests. We (are) expanding our relationship. India is a very valuable partner for us," Kendall said.

In addition, the countries are close to signing an agreement on sharing of jet engine technology, which may help India to produce homegrown engines for fighter aircraft.

On Tuesday, the US Air Force official also held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who later said on Twitter that the parties discussed new opportunities for India-US defense cooperation.

