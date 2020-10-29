US-India relations should not be directed at any other country: China

A spokesperson of Chinese defense ministry Thursday said the development of United States (US) and India's relations should help maintain regional peace and stability and should not be directed at any other country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of Chinese defense ministry Thursday said the development of United States (US) and India's relations should help maintain regional peace and stability and should not be directed at any other country.

"We have noticed relevant reports. We believe that the development of US-India relations should help maintain regional peace and stability and should not be directed at any other country," Colonel Wu Qian said during his monthly briefing in his response to a question about the third "2+2" Ministerial Dialogue between the US and India held in New Delhi.

Regarding the so-called US alliance system, he said, this is a product of the Cold War period and added, "It embodies the outdated Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game concept of losing or losing. China has always firmly opposed this." He said the world today has entered a new era of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win, adding, "Pursuing our own absolute security while ignoring the security concerns of other countries is simply not feasible." About Chinese military's use of high-tech methods to improve the living conditions of plateau border officers and soldiers during training, he said, recently, the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission and other relevant departments have made innovative use of high-tech methods on the basis of in-depth front-line investigations to improve the training and living conditions of officers and soldiers in the plateau and alpine climate.

"In terms of accommodation, a new type of disassembly and assembly-style self-powered thermal insulation shelter is distributed, which can be built by officers and soldiers and is energy-sufficient," he added.

Wu Qian said in areas where the outdoor temperature is -40C and the altitude is above 5000 meters, the indoor temperature can be guaranteed to be higher than 15C; in terms of bedding, the development of new styles of sleeping bags, down training coats and cotton underwear, cold boots and other beddings, cold and warm, it has strong functions, light weight and comfort, and is suitable for high-altitude and cold areas.

He said in terms of food, it is equipped with new food insulation equipment and tried new high-altitude field foods. It can effectively self-heat at an altitude of 3,000 meters and a temperature above -30. A batch of new insulated vegetable cellars integrating moisture-proof, anti-freeze, and fresh-keeping functions have been built and put into use.

The spokesperson said the UAVs are used to load fresh fruits and vegetables and deliver them to the duty station to solve the problem of inconvenience in replenishment of materials such as walking relays.

"Logistic support capabilities directly connect combat effectiveness. The use of high-tech means will help build logistical support capabilities and push the troops to deepen their preparations for war," he added.