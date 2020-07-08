UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, India Review Response To COVID-19 Including Vaccine Development Efforts - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:52 AM

US, India Review Response to COVID-19 Including Vaccine Development Efforts - State Dept.

US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla explored bilateral cooperation in developing a vaccine to halt the global coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said in a readout of their virtual meeting on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla explored bilateral cooperation in developing a vaccine to halt the global coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said in a readout of their virtual meeting on Tuesday.

"They discussed US-India cooperation on a full range of international issues [including] the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also agreed that the US-India health partnership, including cooperation on pharmaceutical and vaccine development, will continue to play a critical role in the world's recovery from COVID-19," the readout said.

To date, the US has provided $5.9 million toward India's COVID-19 response, according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

India, one of the world's leading vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturers, is in a race with companies in the US, UK, China and other nations to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, with at least two promising vaccine candidates undergoing preliminary trials.

In Tuesday's meeting, Hale and Shringla also discussed ongoing threats to the rules-based international order, bilateral and multilateral diplomatic cooperation, maritime security and other shared policy objectives for the Indo-Pacific region, the readout said.

Related Topics

India World China David United Kingdom From Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

55 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.