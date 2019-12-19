UrduPoint.com
US, India To Co-Develop Several Defense Projects - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States and India will co-develop a number of defense projects, according to the joint statement released by the State Department after the Second US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"The Ministers welcomed growing US-India defense trade, the shared commitment to defense innovation cooperation between their respective agencies, and India's increased contributions to the global defense supply chain," the statement said. "The Ministers were pleased to announce important progress under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), including the finalization of a Statement of Intent to co-develop several projects."

The foreign and defense ministers from both countries conducted talks in the 2+2 format in Washington.

"The Ministers welcomed the finalization of the Standard Operating Procedure for setting forth implementation guidelines for projects under DTTI and the Industry-to-Industry Framework, which will establish a standing mechanism for dialogue between U.

S. and Indian defense companies and their governments on defense technology and industrial cooperation," the statement added.

The two sides also praised the signing of the Industrial Security Annex (ISA) aimed at facilitating the exchange of classified military information between the US and Indian defense industries, according to the statement.

"Both sides also expressed intent to meet in 2020 to discuss ISA implementation," the statement revealed.

The first round of 2+2 talks between India and the United States took place in New Delhi on September 6, 2018. Since these initial talks, both countries have sought to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

The United States is the second-largest defense exporter to India, with sales expected to reach $15 billion this year, but Washington has expressed concern after India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to purchase the S-400 missile defense system.

