US, India to Cooperate on Air-Launched Drones Via Defense Tech-Trade Initiative - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States and India concluded an agreement that will allow cooperation on air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles through the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"We recently concluded an agreement to work together on air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles through our Defense Technology and Trade Initiative," Austin said during a press conference on Monday alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Indian counterparts.