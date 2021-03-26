UrduPoint.com
US, India To Enhance Digital Tech, Intellectual Property Cooperation- Trade Representative

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States and India are enhancing their trade and cooperation on digital technology and intellectual property as well as in a host of other areas, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said on Thursday after conducting talks with her Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Ambassador Tai and Minister Goyal discussed the important trade and investment relationship between the United States and India," the USTR Office said in a statement.

"Ambassador Tai emphasized the critical importance of cooperation on a broad set of issues, including digital trade, intellectual property, agriculture, labor and climate and the environment."

The two officials also committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation on shared objectives and the use the US-India Trade Policy Forum to resolve trade issues, the statement said.

The US-India bilateral stands at around $150 billion a year, with about $30 billion of that in New Delhi's favor, according to published reports.

