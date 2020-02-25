UrduPoint.com
US, India To Expand Ties To 'Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership' - Modi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

US, India to Expand Ties to 'Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership' - Modi

India and the United States have decided to upgrade their relationship to the global strategic level, Modi said at a joint news conference in New Delhi Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) India and the United States have decided to upgrade their relationship to the global strategic level, Modi said at a joint news conference in New Delhi Tuesday.

"Today, President Trump and I have taken a decision to raise our partnership to the level of a comprehensive global strategic partnership," Modi said, calling Trump's contribution to raising relations to this level "invaluable.

"

Modi added that the two countries were part of "the most important partnership of the 21st century."

The prime minister said that the two sides had had a productive exchange on every important aspect of the partnership, including the defense, energy and technology sectors.

