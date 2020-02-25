US, India to Expand Ties to 'Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership' - Modi

India and the United States have decided to upgrade their relationship to the global strategic level, Modi said at a joint news conference in New Delhi Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) India and the United States have decided to upgrade their relationship to the global strategic level, Modi said at a joint news conference in New Delhi Tuesday.

"Today, President Trump and I have taken a decision to raise our partnership to the level of a comprehensive global strategic partnership," Modi said, calling Trump's contribution to raising relations to this level "invaluable.

Modi added that the two countries were part of "the most important partnership of the 21st century."

The prime minister said that the two sides had had a productive exchange on every important aspect of the partnership, including the defense, energy and technology sectors.