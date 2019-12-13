UrduPoint.com
US, India To Host 2+2 Ministerial On December 18 - State Department

US, India to Host 2+2 Ministerial on December 18 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States and India will conduct a 2+2 ministerial meeting between the head of their diplomatic and military agencies next week in Washington, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will host Indian Minister of External Affairs . S. Jaishankar and Minister of Defense Shri Rajnath Singh on December 18 for the 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," State Department said.

All four leaders will discuss deepening bilateral strategic and defense cooperation, the statement reads. Also, the meeting will focus on exchanging perspectives on global developments, and shared leadership in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

"This year's meeting reflects the rapid growth of the vital strategic partnership between the United States and India," State Department said.

The United States and India conducted their inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue in 2018.

