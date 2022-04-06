US, India Top Diplomats Agree to Closely Coordinate on Ukraine Developments - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and agreed with respect to the situation in Ukraine to closely coordinate on the developments in that country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine. They agreed to remain closely coordinated on developments and looked forward to meeting again soon," Price said in a statement.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Jaishankar in India and told him that Russia appreciates that Delhi does not have a one-sided approach to the crisis in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks from Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.