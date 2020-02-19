US-India Trade Deal Not Frozen, Commerce Ministers Engaged in Talks - Reports

Consultations between India and the United States on a trade deal are not stuck, as the commerce ministers of the two countries have decided to engage in the negotiations, the Indian ANI news agency reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Consultations between India and the United States on a trade deal are not stuck, as the commerce ministers of the two countries have decided to engage in the negotiations, the Indian ANI news agency reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he was unsure if the trade deal would be made before his country's presidential election in November and that he was "saving the big deal for later on.

According to the news agency's official Twitter account, New Delhi and Washington are set to hold a deep discussion regarding the free trade agreement, and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his US counterpart, Wilbur Ross, will be participating in talks.

Trump made his remarks days before his planned visit to the South Asian country, which is scheduled from February 24-25. During his visit, the US president will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral relations.