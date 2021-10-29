US, India Urge Taliban to Ensure Afghanistan Never Used to Shelter Terrorists - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US and Indian officials after a counterterrorism dialogue session urged the Taliban (terror group banned in Russia) to ensure that Afghanistan is never used to threaten other countries or protect terrorists.

The statement was made upon conclusion of the eighteenth meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the fourth session of the US-India Designations Dialogue which took place in Washington, DC on October 26-27.

"In line with UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), both sides called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is never again used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks," the officials said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Both sides committed to continuing close consultations on developments in Afghanistan and potential terrorist threats emanating from there."

The two delegations were led by, respectively, Indian External Affairs Counter Terrorism Secretary Mahaveer Singhvi and State Department Acting Counterterrorism Coordinator John Godfrey.

The officials also said, in the same joint statement, that both India and the United Stated strongly denounced any use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

The two sides discussed preventing the ability of international terrorists to travel and agreed to boost terrorist threat information sharing, according to the statement.