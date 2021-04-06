US, Indian Climate Officials Discuss Emission Cuts

India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar met with US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday to discuss financing of carbon emission cuts and other ways of negating effects of the climate change

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar met with US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday to discuss financing of carbon emission cuts and other ways of negating effects of the climate change.

"Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr. John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

We discussed a range of issues including Climate Finance, joint research and collaboration," Javadekar tweeted.

Kerry arrived in India on Tuesday after spending a day in Adu Dhabi where he talked about renewables with his UAE counterpart, Sultan Al Jaber.

The trips come more than two weeks before the United States hosts a leaders' climate summit. The US produces the most greenhouse gases after China, while India is the third-biggest polluter.