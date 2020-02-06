US indices end at records as coronavirus fears ebb

Wall Street stock indices surged Wednesday following strong US jobs data and as equity markets continued to bet the new coronavirus will not significantly crimp global growth

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stock indices surged Wednesday following strong US jobs data and as equity markets continued to bet the new coronavirus will not significantly crimp global growth.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at all-time highs, culminating a strong day for stock markets, even as the number of virus cases continued to climb.

Adidas and Nike and European plane-maker Airbus were among the latest companies to curtail operations in China, with Airbus saying it has shut its factory outside Beijing that carries out the final assembly of its A320 and A330 planes, while and the sports companies closed many stores in China.

Authorities in China warned they faced a severe shortage of hospital beds and equipment to treat the growing number of patients, while the World Health Organization called for $675 million (613 million Euros) in donations to fight the outbreak.

Analysts generally have expressed confidence the illness will be largely contained to China and the economic harm will not be lasting.

Major indices in New York, Tokyo, Paris and Frankfurt all advanced around one percent or more.

The jump in the US also came following better-than-expected US private hiring data for January and a solid report on services sector activity.