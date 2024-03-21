US indices end at records as Fed confirms plant for 2024 rate cuts

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Major Wall Street indices surged to fresh records Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans for interest rate cuts in the coming months, cheering investors who had feared a retreat.

The US central bank as expected opted to keep interest rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive meeting.

The Fed also stayed the course in its forecast for three rate cuts in 2024, despite recent inflation data that topped estimates.

"Inflation is still too high," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a news conference.

But despite the recent uptick, Powell said this year's inflation data "haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road toward two percent.

"

Keeping the three rate cuts on the outlook allowed the market "to breathe a sigh of relief," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, adding that investors also welcomed Powell's characterization of the economy as relatively strong.

Fed policymakers also updated their economic forecasts, sharply upgrading the US growth outlook for this year to 2.1 percent, from 1.4 percent in December

The three major US indices pushed to all-time closing records, with the Nasdaq winning the most at 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile the dollar retreated against the euro and the pound.

Earlier, London and Frankfurt finished little changed.