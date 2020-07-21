UrduPoint.com
US Indictment Alleges 2 Chinese Hackers Targeted At Least 10 Countries - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:46 PM

A newly unveiled United States indictment against two Chinese hackers alleges that they targeted companies in at least ten countries, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers announced in a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) A newly unveiled United States indictment against two Chinese hackers alleges that they targeted companies in at least ten countries, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

"China's anti-competitive behavior and flagrant disregard for their promises not to engage in cyber-enabled intellectual property theft is not just a domestic issue, it is a global issue," Demers said. "The indictment alleges activity against companies in at least ten countries around the world."

