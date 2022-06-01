UrduPoint.com

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted For Conspiracy To Transport Fentanyl - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Two foreign nationals have been indicted in the US state of Georgia for their involvement in an international operation to distribute fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the United States, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

"Thomas Michael Federuik, aka 'Canada1,' 59, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Paul Anthony Nicholls, aka "Nico Laeser," 44, of Surrey, England, are charged with drug and money laundering offences," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The indictment alleges that Federuik and Nicholls conspired to import drugs from countries, including China and Hungary, the release said.

"The pair used business Names, including 'East Van Eco Tours' and 'Bridge City Consulting LLP,' to distribute drugs through the Dark Web in the Southern District of Georgia and other parts of the United States," the release said.

The indictment says that a shipment of the drugs distributed by the conspirators moved from Canada to Kingsland, leading subsequently to the deaths of the petty officers in October 2017, the release added.

Nicholls and Federuik are custody awaiting extradition proceedings to transport them to the United States, the release added.

The charges subject Federuik and Nicholls to possible statutory penalties of a minimum of ten years in prison, up to life, along with fines of up to $10 million, according to the release.

