US Indicts 3 People Affiliated With Oath Keepers Over Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Indicts 3 People Affiliated With Oath Keepers Over Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Three individuals affiliated with the Oath Keepers have been indicted in Federal court for allegedly participating in the January 6 siege at the US Capitol building, the Justice Department said.

"Three individuals associated with the Oath Keepers, a paramilitary organization focused on recruitment of current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder personnel, were indicted today in federal court in the District of Columbia for conspiring to obstruct Congress, among other charges," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

