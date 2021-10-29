US Indicts 38-Year-Old Man for Threatening to Murder Congresswoman - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A man in the US state of Louisiana faces up to 15 years in prison for threatening to kill a female member of Congress, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The indictment alleges that on or about October 12, 2021, (Chase) Thibodeaux threatened to murder a Member of Congress while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties, and to retaliate against her on account of her official duties," the department said in a press release.

Thibodeaux, 38, faces a separate charge based on a threat made during interstate commerce based on a phone call to the unnamed lawmaker, the release added.

If convicted, Thibodeaux faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of threatening a Federal official, up to 5 years for transmitting threats during interstate commerce, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.