US Indicts 4 Chinese Nationals for Allegedly Evading N. Korea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The United States has indicted four Chinese citizens and a Chinese firm for conspiracy to evade Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) restrictions on behalf of North Korean entities, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

"A Federal grand jury has charged four Chinese nationals and a Chinese company with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), conspiracy to violate IEEPA and defraud the United States; conspiracy to violate, evade and avoid restrictions imposed under the Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations (WMDPSR); and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments," the department said in a press release.

The defendants allegedly sought to obscure illicit financial dealings on behalf of sanctioned North Korean entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction through 20 front companies, US Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in the release.