US Indicts 40 Prison Inmates For Running Murder, Kidnapping Ring From Jail - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Forty prison inmates in the US state of South Carolina face charges of running a violent gun- and drug-trafficking network from jail, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The indictment alleges a sprawling criminal enterprise whereby inmates with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), often through the use of contraband cell phones, orchestrated murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution, and an international drug operation," the release said on Thursday.

The grand jury indictment charged the defendants with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and several charges under the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) statute, the release said.

The 101-page indictment further alleges that several inmates ordered violent retaliatory measures - including kidnapping and murder - against those they believed were providing information to law enforcement and against individuals they believed had stolen drug proceeds or owed money to the gang, the release added.

In connection with the investigation, agents seized more than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 130 firearms, and various quantities of heroin and fentanyl, according to the release.

