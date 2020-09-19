UrduPoint.com
US Indicts 6 People In $100,000 Amazon Bribery Plot - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) A Washington State Grand Jury has indicted six individuals for paying $100,000 in bribes to Amazon employees to try and gain unfair competitive advantages worth up to $100 million, the US Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday.

"Six people have been indicted by a Grand Jury in the Western District of Washington with conspiring to pay over $100,000 in commercial bribes to Amazon employees and contractors, in exchange for an unfair competitive advantage on the Amazon Marketplace," the release said.

Ephraim Rosenberg, 45 of Brooklyn, New York; Joseph Nilsen, 31 and Kristen Leccese, 32, of New York, New York; Hadis Nuhanovic, 30, of Acworth, Georgia; Rohit Kadimsetty, 27, of Northridge, California; and Nishard Kunju, 31, of Hyderabad, India, all face charges of conspiracy and wire fraud, the Justice Department said.

"As the world moves increasingly to online commerce, we must ensure that the marketplace is not corrupted with unfair advantages obtained by bribes and kick‘backs," US Attorney Brian Moran said in the release.

The defendants will make their initial appearances in US District Court in Seattle on October 15, 2020, the release said.

