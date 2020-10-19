US Indicts 6 Russians for Allegedly Hacking PyeongChang Olympics, French Elections

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has indicted six Russian nationals for allegedly engaging in a hacking operation that targeted the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2017 French elections, among other notable events that occurred abroad, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

"On October 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh returned an indictment charging six computer hackers, all of whom were residents and nationals of the Russian Federation ('Russia') and officers in United 74455 of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate ('GRU'), a military intelligence agency of the General Staff of the Armed Forces," the release said.

The release added that the GRU hackers and their co-conspirators allegedly conducted hacking operations on behalf of the Russian government that targeted Ukraine, Georgia, France and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.