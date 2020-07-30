US Indicts 8 for Attacking Police During Protest in Pittsburgh - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Eight residents in the US state of Pennsylvania's city of Pittsburgh face criminal charges over attacks on police during protests triggered by the May 25 death of African-American George Floyd while being arrested, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Throwing IEDs and bricks at police officers, throwing projectiles at and striking police horses, and setting police cruisers on fire are not the protected First Amendment activities of a peaceful protest; they are criminal acts that violate Federal law," US Attorney Scott Brady said in the release on Wednesday.

"We will continue to identify and prosecute these agitators, whose acts of violence hijacked a lawful protest and undermined a message of equality with one of destruction."

The arrests resulted from six separate events, all on April 30. In most incidents, defendants threw projectiles at police, including an explosive projectile in at least one case. Other charges involved smashing windows of police cruisers, setting the vehicles ablaze and attacking a police horse, the release added.

The defendants posed as protesters to hijack otherwise peaceful demonstrations, according to the release.