US Indicts Al-Shabab Terrorist for Planning 9/11-Style Plane Attack - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The United States has indicted an al-Shabab terrorist on charges of conspiring to hijack an aircraft for a 9/11-style attack, the Justice Department said in a release on Wednesday.

"The Department of Justice announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Cholo Abdi Abdullah with six counts of terrorism-related offenses arising from his activities as an operative of the foreign terrorist organization al Shabaab, including conspiring to hijack aircraft in order to conduct a 9/11-style attack in the United States.

Abdullah was arrested in July 2019 in the Philippines on local charges, and was subsequently transferred on Dec. 15, 2020," the release said.

Abdullah, a Kenyan national, is scheduled to appear before a US judge later on Wednesday in a New York City Federal court, the release added.