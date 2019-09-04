UrduPoint.com
US Indicts Alleged Islamic State Sniper, Weapons Instructor - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a naturalized US citizen from Kazakhstan, faces terrorism charges after traveling to Syria to join the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) first as a sniper and later as a weapons instructor, an indictment filed by the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"As alleged, in December 2013, Asainov traveled on a one-way ticket to Istanbul, Turkey, a common transit point to obtain entry into Syria," the Justice Department said in a press release.

"He subsequently entered Syria, joined ISIS [Islamic State] and became a sniper for the terrorist organization."

The Justice Department said Asainov rose through the ranks over time to become an Islamic State "emir" in charge of training other members in the use of weapons. He also attempted to recruit another individual to travel from the United States to Syria to fight for the Islamic State.

If convicted, Asainov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the release.

