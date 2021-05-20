US Indicts Atlanta Couple for COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A couple from Atlanta, Georgia, has been indicted for allegedly submitting false applications for the US government's COVID-19 relief program that led to their fraudulently receiving more than $4 million in loans, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Paul Kwak and Michelle Kwak have been indicted on charges arising out of a scheme to defraud the US Small business Administration by filing fraudulent applications in the Economic Impact Disaster Loan ("EIDL") Program," the Justice Department said in a release.

The Kwaks are connected to more than 70 fraudulent EIDL loan applications, about half of which were accepted, the release said.

In a Korean-language video posted to his YouTube channel dubbed "EIDL, disaster assistance you don't have to pay back," Paul Kwak explained how residents could receive loans without collateral or a co-signer, the release added.

The case is currently under investigation by the FBI, according to the release.