(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The head of the Cartel del Golfo drug cartel Jose Alfredo Cardenas-Martinez has been indicted on a number of charges related to possession and distribution of illicit drugs, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Cardenas-Martinez is charged in an international conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and fentanyl," the release said on Thursday. "The indictment also alleges he possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, five kilograms of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

As head of the CDG, Cardenas-Martinez allegedly coordinated the shipment of narcotics to the United States for illegal sale across the country."

US attorneys said that as head of the cartel, Cardenas-Martinez coordinated the shipment of narcotics to the United States, the release said. He has been involved in a conspiracy to transport cocaine, methamphetamines to the United States between 2015 through 2021, the release added.

Cardenas-Martinez is in custody in Mexico awaiting resolution of a US government extradition request, according to the release.