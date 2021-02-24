UrduPoint.com
US Indicts Citizen For Backing Islamic State Terror Group - Justice Dept.

Wed 24th February 2021

US Indicts Citizen for Backing Islamic State Terror Group - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A US grand jury indicted Mohamed Suliman, who was arrested by Turkey during an unsuccessful bid to cross into Syria, on charges of supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Justice Department said Tuesday.

"Suliman, 33, a US citizen, left Gainesville, Florida, travelled to Turkey, and attempted to enter Syria illegally in 2014 in an effort to join and support ISIS [Islamic State]," the release said.

Suliman was subsequently extradited to the United States.

Suliman booked a one-way flight from Florida to Alexandria, Egypt, with multiple stops, including Istanbul, where he departed from his itinerary and traveled to the Turkish-Syrian border, according to court documents cited by the Justice Department.

He admitted in an earlier interview with the FBI that he sought to join the Islamic State in Syria, according to the release.

The period marked an Islamic State offensive that peaked with the terrorist group controlling much of Syria and Iraq.

The US scheduled Suliman's arraignment hearing for March 3. If convicted, he faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine, according to Justice.

