UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Ex-Ecuador Comptroller General For Involvement Money Laundering - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Indicts Ex-Ecuador Comptroller General for Involvement Money Laundering - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Former Ecuador Comptroller General  Carlos Ramon Polit Faggioni appeared in a Miami court on charges of being involved in a plan to launder money in the United States to promote and conceal an illegal bribery scheme in Ecuador, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Between approximately 2010 and 2016, Polit allegedly solicited and received over $10 million in bribe payments from Odebrecht S.A., the Brazil-based construction conglomerate, in exchange for using his official position as Comptroller General of Ecuador to influence official actions by the Comptroller's Office in order to benefit Odebrecht and its business in Ecuador," the release said on Tuesday.

Polit is alleged to have received a bribe from an Ecuadorian businessman in or around 2015 in exchange for assisting the businessman and his company in connection with certain contracts from the state-owned insurance company of Ecuador, the release said.

In December 2016, Odebrecht S.A. pled guilty in the Eastern District of New York to conspiring to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a broader plan to pay almost $800 million in bribes to public officials in 12 countries, including Ecuador.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Company Miami New York Ecuador United States Money December 2016 2015 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

4 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

4 hours ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

4 hours ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

4 hours ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

4 hours ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.