US Indicts Ex-Ecuador Comptroller General for Involvement Money Laundering - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Former Ecuador Comptroller General Carlos Ramon Polit Faggioni appeared in a Miami court on charges of being involved in a plan to launder money in the United States to promote and conceal an illegal bribery scheme in Ecuador, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Between approximately 2010 and 2016, Polit allegedly solicited and received over $10 million in bribe payments from Odebrecht S.A., the Brazil-based construction conglomerate, in exchange for using his official position as Comptroller General of Ecuador to influence official actions by the Comptroller's Office in order to benefit Odebrecht and its business in Ecuador," the release said on Tuesday.

Polit is alleged to have received a bribe from an Ecuadorian businessman in or around 2015 in exchange for assisting the businessman and his company in connection with certain contracts from the state-owned insurance company of Ecuador, the release said.

In December 2016, Odebrecht S.A. pled guilty in the Eastern District of New York to conspiring to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a broader plan to pay almost $800 million in bribes to public officials in 12 countries, including Ecuador.