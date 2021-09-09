UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Ex-Ericsson Employee For Role In Foreign Bribery Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Indicts Ex-Ericsson Employee for Role in Foreign Bribery Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A dual citizen of Ethiopia and Sweden, Afework Bereket has been charged for his alleged role in bribing Djibouti government officials with $2.1 million while working for the Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Federal indictment was unsealed today in the Southern District of New York charging a former employee of the Swedish multinational telecommunications company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or "the Company") for his alleged role in a scheme to pay approximately $2.1 million in bribes to high-level government officials in the Republic of Djibouti and conspiring to launder funds to promote the scheme," the release said on Wednesday.

The defendant was involved in the scheme in the period between 2010 and January 2014 when he was the account manager for the Horn of Africa.

During this time, Bereket was allegedly a part of a scheme to bribe two high-ranking Djibouti officials to obtain a contract with the state-owned telecommunications company, the release said.

Bereket is charged with one count of conspiracy to breach the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, the release added.

Ericsson entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice in December 2019 in connection with violation of the anti-bribery provisions of FCPA. Its subsidiary, Ericsson Egypt Ltd., pleaded guilty to the same violation and paid a total penalty of over $520 million, according to the release.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Company Djibouti Same New York Ethiopia Sweden Money January December 2019 Government Agreement Million Employment

Recent Stories

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

3 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

5 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

3 hours ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.