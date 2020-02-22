US Indicts Ex-Federal Agent for Allegedly Laundering Drug Money - Justice Dept.

A former agent with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been indicted for laundering money while working on cases in Colombia and Florida, the Justice Department said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) A former agent with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been indicted for laundering money while working on cases in Colombia and Florida, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"The indictment alleges that while working as an agent for the DEA in Miami and Cartagena, Colombia, [Jose] Irizarry engaged in an illegal scheme to divert drug proceeds from undercover money laundering investigations," the department said on Friday.

The suspect and his wife took the money and funneled it into bank accounts controlled by them, their family and criminal associates, the release added.

Irizarry and his wife used the drug money to purchase jewelry, a home and multiple luxury vehicles, according to the Justice Department.