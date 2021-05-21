US Indicts FBI Employee for Stealing National Security Documents - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) An employee of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kendra Kingsbury has been indicted for illegally stealing and retaining multiple national security documents over a period of more than a decade, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"An employee of the FBI's Kansas City Division has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally removing numerous national security documents that were found in her home," the Department said in a release. "Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 18.

"

The indictment alleges that Kingsbury improperly obtained and stored the classified documents between June 2004 to December 2017.

Some of the documents retained by Kingsbury contain information about al Qaeda (terrorist organization prohibited in Russia) members in Africa, including a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden, the release said.

For more than 12 years, Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst at FBI where she was assigned to different squads which focused on illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, and counterintelligence.