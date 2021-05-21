UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Indicts FBI Employee For Stealing National Security Documents - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Indicts FBI Employee for Stealing National Security Documents - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) An employee of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kendra Kingsbury has been indicted for illegally stealing and retaining multiple national security documents over a period of more than a decade, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"An employee of the FBI's Kansas City Division has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally removing numerous national security documents that were found in her home," the Department said in a release. "Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, May 18.

"

The indictment alleges that Kingsbury improperly obtained and stored the classified documents between June 2004 to December 2017.

Some of the documents retained by Kingsbury contain information about al Qaeda (terrorist organization prohibited in Russia) members in Africa, including a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden, the release said.

For more than 12 years, Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst at FBI where she was assigned to different squads which focused on illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, and counterintelligence.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Osama Bin Laden Russia Kansas City Dodge City May June December FBI 2017 Employment

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

1 hour ago

SCCI holds rally to express solidarity with Palest ..

3 minutes ago

Life paralyzes across IIOJK as complete shut down ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing Opposes Taiwan's Participation in World He ..

3 minutes ago

Improving investigation dept, getting accused conv ..

3 minutes ago

Academician appreciates Pakistan's active role in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.