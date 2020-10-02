UrduPoint.com
US Indicts Firm Manager In $20Mln Military Clothing Scam Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) A Federal grand jury has indicted the manager of a clothing company in a $20 million scheme to sell counterfeit goods to the US military, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"An operations manager of a North Dakota-based company that sells clothing ... to the US military, US government, police and others, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Providence [Rhode Island] for his alleged role in a conspiracy that sold more than $20 dollars-worth of counterfeit goods to military and government purchasers." it said.

The indictment alleges that Terry Roe, 48, of Burlington, North Dakota, conspired with Ramin Kohanbash, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, to obtain counterfeit clothing while Kohanbash worked with Bernard Klein, 39, of Brooklyn, for those goods to be made in China and Pakistan and imported into the United States, the release said.

The Justice Department said the indictment also alleged that Roe and others working at his direction falsely represented to the US military and its suppliers that the counterfeit goods were manufactured in the United States as required.

Klein, a New York businessman, and Kohanbash, a New Jersey wholesaler, also instructed the Chinese on how to label and package the goods in order to avoid problems when shipments were inspected by US Customs, the release said.

