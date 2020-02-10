UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Indicts Four Chinese Military 'hackers' For Equifax Breach

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:22 PM

US indicts four Chinese military 'hackers' for Equifax breach

The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax.

"This was one of the largest data breaches in history," said Attorney General Bill Barr.

The hackers stole "the sensitive personal information of nearly half of all American citizens," he said.

Related Topics

Army China 2017 All

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

11 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

41 minutes ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

41 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

1 hour ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.