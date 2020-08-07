US Indicts Four in State of Mississippi for Harboring Illegal Workers- Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The US government has announced a series of indictments of immigration and other federal crimes stemming from the largest single-state worksite enforcement action in the nation's history, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"[US officials] announced today the unsealing of indictments returned by a Federal Grand Jury in the Southern District of Mississippi against four individuals who were managers, supervisors, or human resources personnel at companies where... search warrants were executed in August 2019 and 680 illegal aliens were detained," the release said.

Those arrests have so far resulted in 126 indictments, 117 criminal arrests and 73 convictions, the Justice Department noted.

"In total, more than 403 individuals falsified social security information in order to gain illegal employment in the United States," said acting ICE deputy director and senior official performing the duties of the director Matthew Albence.

Companies that intentionally or knowingly base their business model on an illegal workforce deprive law abiding citizens and lawful immigrants of employment opportunities, Albence said.