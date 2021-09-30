US Indicts Hacker From Turkey For Cyberattack on US Hotel Chain - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) A hacker believed to be living in Turkey faces up to 10 years in prison for a denial-of-service attack on a multinational hotel chain based in the US city of Chicago, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"In August 2017, Izzet Mert Ozek used the WireX botnet, which consisted of compromised Google Android devices, to direct large amounts of network traffic to the hospitality company's website, preventing legitimate users from completing hotel bookings, according to an indictment returned Tuesday in U.

S. District Court in Chicago," the department said in a press release.

The indictment charges Ozek with one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer. Ozek is believed to be residing in Turkey, and a warrant for his arrest will be issued, the release added.

There was no mention of a possible motive for the attack, which, according to the release, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.