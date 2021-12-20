UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russians For Hacking, Trading Scheme

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:24 PM

US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russians for Hacking, Trading Scheme

A newly unsealed US indictment charges Vladislav Klyushin and four other Russian nationals over alleged involvement in a global hacking and trading scheme, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A newly unsealed US indictment charges Vladislav Klyushin and four other Russian nationals over alleged involvement in a global hacking and trading scheme, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said on Monday.

"Klyushin is charged with a sophisticated and lucrative scheme in which he and his co-defendants are alleged to have hacked into companies that handle nonpublic information for large publicly traded companies, gained access to earnings reports and other market moving information before it was public, and then traded stocks based on that nonpublic information," Mendell told reporters. "With this scheme, they made millions of Dollars for themselves."

Klyushin and for other Russian nationals are charged in two indictments unsealed today in Boston, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Boston Stocks Market Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours explori ..

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours exploring emirate’s hidden gems

27 minutes ago
 Portrait of Dante Considered Lost to Be Exhibited ..

Portrait of Dante Considered Lost to Be Exhibited in Moscow - Art Center

3 minutes ago
 Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Lahore visits Kasur

Commissioner Lahore visits Kasur

3 minutes ago
 DIG for providing complete security to minorities ..

DIG for providing complete security to minorities on Christmas

3 minutes ago
 PTI clinches Dagar tehsil in Buner

PTI clinches Dagar tehsil in Buner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.