US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russians for Hacking, Trading Scheme

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A newly unsealed US indictment charges Vladislav Klyushin and four other Russian nationals over alleged involvement in a global hacking and trading scheme, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said on Monday.

"Klyushin is charged with a sophisticated and lucrative scheme in which he and his co-defendants are alleged to have hacked into companies that handle nonpublic information for large publicly traded companies, gained access to earnings reports and other market moving information before it was public, and then traded stocks based on that nonpublic information," Mendell told reporters. "With this scheme, they made millions of Dollars for themselves."

Klyushin and for other Russian nationals are charged in two indictments unsealed today in Boston, he added.