US Indicts Las Vegas Woman For Allegedly Exporting Electronics To Iran - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:54 PM

US citizen Tina Chen has been indicted for an alleged conspiracy to unlawfully export electronics from the United States to Iran through Hong Kong in violation of the sanctions regime against Tehran, the Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US citizen Tina Chen has been indicted for an alleged conspiracy to unlawfully export electronics from the United States to Iran through Hong Kong in violation of the sanctions regime against Tehran, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A Las Vegas woman has been indicted by a Federal grand jury for conspiracy to export goods from the United States to Iran, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations," the Department said in a release.

The Justice Department said Chen conspired with others between November 2015 and May 2019 to buy and export electronic and computer components to individuals in Iran via companies in Hong Kong while concealing the identities of the end users from the sellers without having a Treasury Department license.

The defendant is charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export goods to Iran and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, and a $1 million fine, the release said.

Iran has been under US-led sanctions since former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action intended to curb Tehran's nuclear program. Indirect talks have commenced between the two sides under Joe Biden to allow the United States to rejoin the agreement.

