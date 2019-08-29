US Indicts Man Over IS Support, Plans to Ram People With Stolen Van - Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) A 28 year old man has been charged with attempting to support the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and for stealing a van with plans to mow down pedestrians, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The defendant, allegedly inspired by ISIS [Islamic State] and its violent ideology, stole a vehicle as part of his plan to kill and injure innocent pedestrians," Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in the release on Wednesday.

The defendant, Rondell Henry from the US state of Maryland, also attempted to provide material support to the Islamic State in March 2019 by offering his services as a volunteer, the release said.

If convicted, Henry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State and ten years in prison for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.