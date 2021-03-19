UrduPoint.com
Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Indicts Man Over Threats to Kill Trump, Other Officials - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A 33-year-old man from the state of Illinois faces charges in a six-count indictment over a series of letters threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and other US officials, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Damien Grant, 33 ... is charged with three counts of influencing a Federal official by threat, two counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of threatening the President of the United States," the release said on Thursday.

The Justice Department said one letter Grant sent to Trump in December 2020 and quoted in the indictment was especially chilling.

"The moment you walk out of your office, I'm going to have you shot.

... I'm going to make a nacho and sit back and laugh when your head splatters all over your wife and Secret Service," Grant wrote.

In November and December, Grant made threats in a series of six letters, each resulting in one count in the indictment.

Grant also wrote threatening letters to a district court judge, a police officer and US Attorney, all in the state of Illinois where Grant faces trial, the indictment said.

The charge of threatening the US President carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while each of the other counts is punishable by a sentence of up to ten years, according to the release.

