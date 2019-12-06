US Indicts Mexican Drug Cartel Boss, Offers $5Mln Reward for Capture - Justice Dept.

The US offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of fugitive Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as Chapo Isidro, who faces charges of distributing cocaine and other hard drugs in the United States, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The US offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of fugitive Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as Chapo Isidro, who faces charges of distributing cocaine and other hard drugs in the United States , the Justice Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"As part of continuing efforts to disrupt and dismantle the operations of the drug trafficking organizations, the FBI Washington Field Office, in partnership with the US Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program, has issued a reward of up to $5 million for information leading directly to the arrest and/or conviction of Meza-Flores," the release said.

Meza-Flores, who is believed to reside in Mexico, leads the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), a major drug trafficking organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico, the release said.

Meza-Flores is charged in a two-count indictment, alleging that from January 2005 through November 2019, he conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana from Mexico and elsewhere for importation into the United States, according to the release.

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering whether to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. The cartels, which operate near the US border, and have lately expanded operations to smuggle Central American migrants into the United States, according to media reports.