US Indicts Michigan Man On Hate Crime Charges For Attack On Black Teens - Justice Dept.

Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:32 PM

US Indicts Michigan Man on Hate Crime Charges for Attack on Black Teens - Justice Dept.

A 42-year-old man faces hate crime charges over attacks on two African-American teens on a beach in the US state of Michigan, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A 42-year-old man faces hate crime charges over attacks on two African-American teens on a beach in the US state of Michigan, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"[Lee] Mouat repeatedly used racial slurs and said that Black people had no right to use the public beach where the incident occurred. Mouat then struck one of the teens in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of the victim's teeth and fracturing his jaw," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The two-count indictment accuses Mouat of "willfully causing bodily injury to a Black teenager and attempting to cause bodily injury to another Black teenager, through the use of a dangerous weapon, because of the teenagers' race," the release said.

The attack took place in June when two groups of people - one Black and the other White - were swimming at a public beach in a state park. As the groups emerged from the water, insults reportedly were exchanged before Mouat went to the car to get the bike lock used in the attack, according to local media.

The injured victim, Devin Freelon, has since recovered, the report said.

