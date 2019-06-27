UrduPoint.com
US Indicts Norwegian Shipping Executives Over Price Fixing Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

Thu 27th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Two Norwegian executives were indicted over charges of illegally fixing prices for international ocean shipments to and from the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Ingar Skiaker and Oyvind Ervik have been charged with participating in a long-running conspiracy to allocate certain customers and routes, rig bids, and fix prices for the sale of international ocean shipments of roll-on, roll-off cargo to and from the United States and elsewhere, including the Port of Baltimore," the release said on Wednesday.

They are former top executives at Hoegh Autoliners AS which pleaded guilty and was fined $21 million, the release added.

Six companies in total have pleaded guilty for their roles in this conspiracy resulting in more than $255 million in criminal fines, according to the release.

