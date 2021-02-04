UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Indicts Professor Who Took $1.75Mln In NIH Grants, Hid China Ties - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Indicts Professor Who Took $1.75Mln in NIH Grants, Hid China Ties - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A former biomedical engineering professor at the University of Florida who won a $1.75 million grant from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) faces multiple charges for hiding ties with the Chinese government, the US Justice Department said.

"Lin Yang, 43, who resided in Tampa, Florida, at the time of the offenses, is charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of making false statements to an agency of the United States. The indictment, returned by a Federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2020, was unsealed today," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Justice Department explained that Yang obtained a $1.75 million grant from the NIH to develop and disseminate an imaging tool for muscles known as "MuscleMiner.

"

From September 2014 and July 2019, Yang served as the principal investigator for the NIH grant at the University of Florida - a period when he secretly applied for and won professor's post at China's Northwestern Polytechnic University and was accepted in China's Thousand Talents Program. He also established a business in China to sell the MuscleMiner machine, the Justice Department said.

In annual reports to NIH, Yang repeatedly hid his ties to China and denied receiving any support from a foreign government, the Justice Department also said.

Yang moved to China in August 2019 where he currently resides, making his arrest by US authorities unlikely, the Justice Department added.

The US plans to seize a house owned by Yang in the city of Tampa, Florida, according to the indictment.

Related Topics

Business China Tampa Florida United States July August September 2019 2020 Post From Government Million

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

4 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

4 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

4 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

5 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.