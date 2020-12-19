US Indicts Russian Citizen, 2 Bulgarians for Illegal Exports to Russia - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A US Federal grand jury has lodged a criminal indictment against a Russian citizen and two Bulgarians over an alleged attempt to illegally export to Russia "sensitive radiation-hardened circuits" from the United States, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"A four-count federal grand jury indictment returned in Austin and unsealed today charges three foreign nationals - a Russian citizen and two Bulgarian citizens - with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Export Control Reform Act (ECRA), and a money laundering statute in a scheme to procure sensitive radiation-hardened circuits from the US and ship those components to Russia through Bulgaria without required licenses," the statement said.

The indictment alleges that 48-year-old Russian national Ilias Sabirov, 70-year-old Bulgarian national Dimitar Dimitrov and 46-year-old Bulgarian national Milan Dimitrov used Bulgarian company Multi Technology Integration Group EEOD (MTIG) to receive controlled items from the US and send them to Russia.