UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Indicts Russian Citizen, 2 Bulgarians For Illegal Exports To Russia - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Indicts Russian Citizen, 2 Bulgarians for Illegal Exports to Russia - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A US Federal grand jury has lodged a criminal indictment against a Russian citizen and two Bulgarians over an alleged attempt to illegally export to Russia "sensitive radiation-hardened circuits" from the United States, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"A four-count federal grand jury indictment returned in Austin and unsealed today charges three foreign nationals - a Russian citizen and two Bulgarian citizens - with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Export Control Reform Act (ECRA), and a money laundering statute in a scheme to procure sensitive radiation-hardened circuits from the US and ship those components to Russia through Bulgaria without required licenses," the statement said.

The indictment alleges that 48-year-old Russian national Ilias Sabirov, 70-year-old Bulgarian national Dimitar Dimitrov and 46-year-old Bulgarian national Milan Dimitrov used Bulgarian company Multi Technology Integration Group EEOD (MTIG) to receive controlled items from the US and send them to Russia.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Milan Austin Bulgaria United States Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

11 minutes ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

41 minutes ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

40 minutes ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.