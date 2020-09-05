US Indicts Russian National Egor Kriuchkov Over Conspiracy to Hack Company - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The United States has indicted Russian national Egor Kriuchkov for allegedly trying to insert malware into a company's computer network in the state of Nevada, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Federal grand jury in the District of Nevada returned an indictment today charging a Russian national [Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov] for his role in a conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer," the release said on Friday.