US Indicts Russian National Egor Kriuchkov Over Conspiracy To Hack Company - Justice Dept.
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The United States has indicted Russian national Egor Kriuchkov for allegedly trying to insert malware into a company's computer network in the state of Nevada, the US Justice Department said in a press release.
"A Federal grand jury in the District of Nevada returned an indictment today charging a Russian national [Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov] for his role in a conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer," the release said on Friday.