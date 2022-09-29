US Indicts Russian Tycoon Deripaska, 2 Co-Defendants for Conspiracy to Violate Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A US grand jury on Thursday unsealed an indictment charging Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and three co-defendants with various charges, including conspiracy to violate sanctions on Russia, destruction of records, and making false statements, among others.

"On or about April 6, 2018, the United States government imposed sanctions on Russian citizen Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska, ..., the defendant, and a company he controlled called 'Basic Element'," a court document said. "Yet for over four years afterwards, and in violation of those sanctions, Deripaska continued to retain Olga Shriki and Natalia Mikhaylovna Bardakova, ..., the defendants, to provide hundreds of thousands of Dollars worth of services for his benefit in the United States."