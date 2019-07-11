UrduPoint.com
US Indicts Software Engineer For Taking Stolen Trade Secrets To China - Justice Department

Thu 11th July 2019

A fugitive US software engineer who downloaded thousands of proprietary trade files from his employer and fled to China has been indicted, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday

"Xudong Yao, also known as 'William Yao,' 57, is charged with nine counts of theft of trade secrets," the release said. "Yao is currently at large and believed to be residing in China."

The Justice Department said in the release Yao began working for a locomotive manufacturer in the US state of Illinois in August 2014. Within two weeks of being hired, Yao downloaded more than 3,000 unique electronic files containing proprietary and trade secret information relating to the system that operates the manufacturer's locomotives, the release said.

Yao continued downloading files for the next six months while negotiating and accepting a job in China, the release said, adding that he flew to China in July 2015 and began working for the Chinese company.

The stolen information included nine complete copies of the manufacturer's control system source codes and system specifications that explained how the codes worked, according to the release.

