UrduPoint.com

US Indicts Ukrainian Vasinskyi For Alleged Role In REvil Ransomware Cases - Court Filing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:35 PM

US Indicts Ukrainian Vasinskyi for Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases - Court Filing

US prosecutors indicted Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for his alleged involvement with the Sodinokibi/Revil ransomware group and are seeking his extradition from Poland, according to court filings released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US prosecutors indicted Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for his alleged involvement with the Sodinokibi/Revil ransomware group and are seeking his extradition from Poland, according to court filings released on Monday.

The court filing from Acting US Attorney Chad Meacham moved to unseal the indictment of Vasinskyi, as well as his arrest warrant. The documents detail Vasinskyi's alleged role in approximately 2,500 ransomware attacks through the group that received roughly $2.3 million in ransom payments.

The unsealed indictment lists charges for Vasinskyi including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and intentional damage to a protected computer.

Related Topics

Poland Chad Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets WEF founder at Expo 2020 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets WEF founder at Expo 2020 Dubai to explore key future t ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Comoros

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Comoros

11 minutes ago
 Belarusian State Border Committee Says Shooting in ..

Belarusian State Border Committee Says Shooting in Border Area Heard From Polish ..

6 minutes ago
 Austria Concerned About Refugee Crisis on Polish-B ..

Austria Concerned About Refugee Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border - Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Some 25% of US Mothers Rendered Jobless or Made to ..

Some 25% of US Mothers Rendered Jobless or Made to Work Less by COVID-19 - Powel ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Crown Prince of Luxembo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.