US Indicts Ukrainian Vasinskyi for Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases - Court Filing

US prosecutors indicted Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for his alleged involvement with the Sodinokibi/Revil ransomware group and are seeking his extradition from Poland, according to court filings released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US prosecutors indicted Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for his alleged involvement with the Sodinokibi/Revil ransomware group and are seeking his extradition from Poland, according to court filings released on Monday.

The court filing from Acting US Attorney Chad Meacham moved to unseal the indictment of Vasinskyi, as well as his arrest warrant. The documents detail Vasinskyi's alleged role in approximately 2,500 ransomware attacks through the group that received roughly $2.3 million in ransom payments.

The unsealed indictment lists charges for Vasinskyi including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and intentional damage to a protected computer.