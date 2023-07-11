Open Menu

US Indifferent Toward Europe's Fate, Seeks Escalation In Ukraine - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

US Indifferent Toward Europe's Fate, Seeks Escalation in Ukraine - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The United States' actions in Ukraine lead to escalation, while their impact on Europe is of little concern for Washington, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on security and arms control, told Sputnik.

"At the NATO summit, of course, much will be said about 'Transatlantic unity' and 'determination.' However, let us look at facts: the fate of Europeans is of little interest to the United States. In the event of escalation of conflict - and this is where Washington's reckless actions are leading to - they (Europeans) will be the first to face the catastrophic consequences," Gavrilov said.

These "reckless" actions include, among other things, the coercion of European countries like Germany to supply weapons to Ukraine under the threat of international isolation, the Russian diplomat said.

The NATO summit is taking place in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius from Tuesday to Wednesday. Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries against providing military aid to Ukraine, saying that it can be interpreted as direct involvement in conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Germany Vienna Vilnius Lead United States Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

13 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

50 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

50 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

51 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

1 hour ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

1 hour ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World